Young hunter Karli Moline gets her first buck

Many young hunters start out their careers as soon as they are old enough. In Arizona, young hunters from the age of 10 can hunt Arizona’s big game animals if they have taken a hunter education class.

But for 16-year-old Karli Moline, it has been just a couple of years that she has been really interested in hunting.

Karli is a junior at the Kingman Academy of Learning, and is a hardworking honor student. She also has an afterschool job that keeps her very busy.

But several years ago she got into hunting and she does it with her father, Shane Moline.

Moline is a professional bass angler, but he enjoys hunting in addition to the many hours he spends on the water.

Shane said he was surprised when one day his daughter told him that she wanted to learn how to hunt.

Karli applied for an antlerless elk in Unit 9 and drew the tag. But she didn’t bag an elk. However, the experience didn’t dampen her enthusiasm for hunting and in 2015 she applied for and drew one of the 25 juniors’ only muzzleloader deer tags in the Hualapai Mountains, Game Management Unit 16A.

Karli and her dad went out and found a buck that she got a shot at. Unfortunately, she didn’t bag that buck, but again, her desire to keep hunting was still there.

In 2016, she once again beat some high odds when she drew the same tag.

Shane borrowed a gun from a friend, former Kingman resident Ryan Chan.

On Day 2, as they were driving out of an area near a stock tank, Tina, Karli’s stepmom, spotted a big herd of deer that had three bucks in it.

Two of the bucks were yearlings, but one sported a set of 4x4 antlers.

Shane said they were able to make a short stalk on the herd and Karli made a perfect shot with the .50-caliber muzzleloader.

“I am very proud of my daughter and her willingness to put in the time and effort to be successful,” Moline said.

Moline said that even though they could have got her a companion javelina tag, they had decided not to get one and instead concentrate on deer.

Turns out they probably should have. Shane said they spotted two herds of the gray ghosts of the desert while they were in the field.

“She is totally hooked on hunting,” Shane said.