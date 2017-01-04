Kingman man arrested for manslaughter after child dies in crash

KINGMAN – A 27-year-old Kingman man faces multiple felony charges after his four-year-old boy was killed in a crash near the Interstate 40 and U.S. 93 interchange Monday.
In a statement from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the one vehicle fatal collision happened approximately 27 miles north of Wikieup at around 7 p.m. A northbound 2002 Ford extended cab pickup truck went off the right side of the road, struck a guardrail and rolled near milepost 96. The boy was unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle. The truck came to rest upright on the shoulder of the northbound lanes.
The child was pronounced dead at the scene. DPS reported the driver, Daniel Stuart, 27, of Kingman is being charged with manslaughter, assault and aggravated DUI, felonies.
There were four other passengers including a 35-year-old woman, and three other children - two 10-year-olds and a seven-year-old. They were treated and released from Kingman Regional Medical Center for minor injuries. Stuart was injured, treated and booked into the Mohave County jail.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
ronboa 22 hours, 24 minutes ago
this man took the life of my daughters 4 yr old son and my sweet beautiful grandson i pray that justis is hard and fast for him he deserves nothing less
ronboa 18 hours, 52 minutes ago
justice
ronboa 20 hours, 59 minutes ago
this man must pay for what he did he took my daughters beautiful son my grandson we are sick to our stomachs at loosing this beautiful child there are no word to say how we feel . all should be punished for this tragidy a greaving grandpa !
Larrylegend 15 hours, 45 minutes ago
Wow! How dare you say things that you don't even know the whole situation! Were you there at the accident and witness what happened?? I don't know the whole story either and I wasn't there either, but I'm not going to judge anything or anyone until I hear the whole story! Just face the fact that this family is grieving just as much as anyone else who's been in this type of situation!! I'm truly sorry for your loss! I met your Grandson once and your right he was a genuinely happy boy! He'll always be in our hearts! My thoughts and prayers are to ALL that are effected by this tragedy!
caz 15 hours, 17 minutes ago
Perhaps ronboa should get his facts straight. I understand that he is upset but he needs to take a look at his side of the story. There are 2 sides to every story. All facts need to be examined
Smith 13 hours, 9 minutes ago
Manslaughter? Story says his child, assuming he is the biological father his greatest punishment will be knowing his neglect caused his child's death, in most vehicle deaths where criminal culpability is found "involuntary manslaughter" is usually the charge, my guess over charging is to force the defendant to plea bargain down!! Does this make the neglect this man showed any less wrong no! Sad story a 4 year old dead, a family in grief and anger apparently if one reads the comments, nothing good is coming of the prosecution, it will not bring the child back nor make anyone feel good. Revenge is a bitter pill! Does he deserve punishment yes, to what degree I leave it up to our justice system, as a uninvolved non-emotionally connected observer I pray for the child's soul which in my belief is Gods embrace and beyond any harm or mess mankind is in anymore!