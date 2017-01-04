Kingman man arrested for manslaughter after child dies in crash

KINGMAN – A 27-year-old Kingman man faces multiple felony charges after his four-year-old boy was killed in a crash near the Interstate 40 and U.S. 93 interchange Monday.

In a statement from the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the one vehicle fatal collision happened approximately 27 miles north of Wikieup at around 7 p.m. A northbound 2002 Ford extended cab pickup truck went off the right side of the road, struck a guardrail and rolled near milepost 96. The boy was unrestrained and ejected from the vehicle. The truck came to rest upright on the shoulder of the northbound lanes.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene. DPS reported the driver, Daniel Stuart, 27, of Kingman is being charged with manslaughter, assault and aggravated DUI, felonies.

There were four other passengers including a 35-year-old woman, and three other children - two 10-year-olds and a seven-year-old. They were treated and released from Kingman Regional Medical Center for minor injuries. Stuart was injured, treated and booked into the Mohave County jail.