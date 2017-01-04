Newly Elected: County positions

Photo by Aaron Ricca.
New and seasoned county officials were sworn in at the Mohave County Superior Courthouse Tuesday morning.
Matt Smith, county attorney, Michael File, school superintendent and Cindy Landa Cox, treasurer were also beginning consecutive terms.
Newly elected officials present included Sheriff Doug Schuster, Michael Hoggard, North Canyon constable, Jeanne Kentch, county assessor, and Kristi Blair, county recorder.
Comments
Rsherwo 1 day, 1 hour ago
Except for bishop, looking for a productive 4 years. She has botched her leadership roll. There are many examples, with RUFF being just one