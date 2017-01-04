Newly Elected: County positions

Four Mohave County supervisors returning to the board take their oaths of office. Judge Charles W. Gurtler Jr. (left), swears in (from left to right) Hildy Angius, Jean Bishop, Steve Moss and Gary Watson.

Photo by Aaron Ricca.

Four Mohave County supervisors returning to the board take their oaths of office. Judge Charles W. Gurtler Jr. (left), swears in (from left to right) Hildy Angius, Jean Bishop, Steve Moss and Gary Watson.

  • Originally Published: January 4, 2017 8:23 a.m.

    • New and seasoned county officials were sworn in at the Mohave County Superior Courthouse Tuesday morning.

    Matt Smith, county attorney, Michael File, school superintendent and Cindy Landa Cox, treasurer were also beginning consecutive terms.

    Newly elected officials present included Sheriff Doug Schuster, Michael Hoggard, North Canyon constable, Jeanne Kentch, county assessor, and Kristi Blair, county recorder.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Rsherwo 1 day, 1 hour ago

    Except for bishop, looking for a productive 4 years. She has botched her leadership roll. There are many examples, with RUFF being just one

    0