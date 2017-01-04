Supervisors begin process to pull RUFFF license

Photo by JC Amberlyn.
KINGMAN – Mohave County supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to start the 60-day process to revoke the kennel license for Rescued Unwanted Furry Friends Foundation, the animal rescue operation that has been a hot point for more than six years.
The 40-acre RUFFF shelter in Golden Valley was shut down by the county health department and development services in December following a number of building and health code violations, leaving some 180 dogs, cats and various livestock without a home.
County Administrator Mike Hendrix said Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Western Arizona Humane Society are working to get the dogs and cats adopted or transferred to other shelters. About 40 dogs and 20 cats remain at the facility.
RUFFF is cooperating with the sheriff’s office Animal Control in gaining possession of the animals as quickly as they can be processed, Hendrix added.
It will take about three weeks to handle just the dogs, so the hope is to allow the adoption process for the animals to continue while the license revocation plays out.
The next step is for the Planning and Zoning Commission to take action at its February meeting, and then the item would come back to the Board of Supervisors at its second meeting in March.
That should give Western Arizona Humane Society ample time to evaluate the animals and homes for placement, Hendrix said.
“We’re down to a little over 40 animals, so they’ve made great progress in a short amount of time,” he said.
Supervisor Jean Bishop, who represents the Golden Valley area, said she spoke with the attorney for RUFFF founder Hillarie Allison and was told that the operation is “winding down.”
“Her attorney advised me of her willingness to close the shelter for the benefit of the animals,” Bishop said. “I feel comfortable with what’s happening out there. They’re winding down and have the animals down to a manageable number. I don’t see why we can’t give them more time to rehome the animals and keep an eye on the situation.”
Supervisor Buster Johnson, who wanted to close RUFFF down at the last board meeting, asked about criminal charges.
There have been charges filed, but no convictions, which would be the “trigger” necessary to immediately revoke the shelter’s permit, Hendrix answered.
Johnson also wanted to know how many animals would have be put down. He’d heard that six or eight have already been euthanized.
“I don’t know,” Hendrix responded. “I know we lost at least one animal because of an altercation between animals, and one little dog got hurt badly.”
Comments
Carmen 1 day, 6 hours ago
The volunteers there at RUFFF's have done absolutely amazing in the work they've completed in such a short time, To all those involved, I give a very heartfelt THANK YOU. But please do not all the 60 days to complete lead you to believe they've been given another two months, the deadline for having all animals rehomed is January 13th, 2017. The revocation of the license is nothing more at this point than a tying up of loose ends. I do hope that the community realizes that these animals are not being loaded on to freight cars and take off to death chambers, everyone from the people driving in from rescues out of state, to the folks on ground there at RUFFF's, to even BOS, Health dept and Animal control have all been doing what they could to find these babies homes, please go to RUFFF's today and see if your fur-ever buddy is waiting for you there, if you can't find him or her there, then go to WAHS, adopt from there and open space for one from RUFFF's if that is where they need to go till they to go to a fur-ever home.
billy 1 day, 3 hours ago
Glad to see Buster is one with a common sense brain on the board. It is amazing how this woman can afford attorney fees but can't care for her property time for jail. The abuse of animals in this county has gone on long enough. Time to make these shame charities paid the price for NOT using the funds received for the charity and NOT for attorneys and living expenses. We need to have one pound and do away with all these rescue shames. I have owned pets all my life and have NEVER had on end up in a pound or be in need of rescue. It is call responsible pet ownership. The county needs to limit pets to two per home PERIOD and stop the puppy mills that are in this county. A person just down the street from us has 14 dogs and two are having pups, These are the owners that need to be jailed prior to 30 or 40 dogs being found on their property in poor health.Keep up the GREAT work MR. Johnson. Bishop's response proves we need to refill her seat. she should be the one pressing this not buster.
danniesjoy 23 hours, 3 minutes ago
I would suggest a fine at licensing if the dogs are not spayed/neutered as well. Costs to spay/neuter are VERY affordable at Low Cost Spay Neuter Clinic in Kingman
sunnee 22 hours, 16 minutes ago
@ Billy. Two dog limit is too harsh. It makes you sound like a dog hater. It would also lead to countless animals dying needlessly in shelters. There are appropriate county licenses available for responsibly caring for quite a few more. As a matter of fact 10 per acre are allowed. Call Planning and Zoning. Too many people are paranoid to go that route. However it's easy but certain common sense requirements have to be met. Animal welfare laws need to be incorporated by studying the most successful areas in the country. Offenders who cause suffering need to be slammed with high fines and possible jail time. Just putting teeth into existing laws would help. Micro chipping should be a requirement to keep track of where the dogs originated. Each new pet entering a Vets Hospital should be scanned as a requirement. If that sounds harsh it's a small price to pay for being able to keep your pets versus a harsh reduction across the board.