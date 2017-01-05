The County's Corner: Opportunities exist for property value exemptions

Happy New Year from the Mohave County Assessor’s Office.

I would like to start by thanking the voters for electing me as your new County Assessor. I am honored and very excited to represent you and your property values throughout Mohave County.



I am here to share with you some exciting changes in not only the County Assessor’s office but also the Recorders, Treasurer’s and Sheriff’s office. I am fortunate to be working with Kristi Blair; newly elected County Recorder, Cindy Landa Cox; re-elected County Treasurer and our newly elected Sheriff Doug Schuster.

The four of us have joined to reach out to our constituents with a monthly article called “The County’s Corner.” We will share with you county events, information and important dates that will inform you of our four offices. Look for our corner of information monthly in this fine newspaper.

The news from the Assessor’s Office this month starts with the opportunity to obtain an exemption for your property values. Exemptions are available to widows, widowers and 100-percent disabled property owners. Exemptions can save you a considerable amount of money and are easy to apply for.

There are general qualifications to obtain an exemption. Applicants must be a current resident of Arizona, property owned in Arizona cannot exceed $26,082 ASSESSED VALUE (this would equal to approximately $260,820 full cash value on residential property) and the property owner’s income cannot exceed $31,986 (or $38,372 with minor children). ARS 42-11111 provides $3,838 SAVINGS off of the assessed value of all qualified widowed and 100-percent disabled persons. This can result in an estimated annual tax savings of $150 – $500. The deadline for applying for exemptions is March 1 of each year.

To apply for an exemption visit our website at: https://www.mohavecounty.us/ContentPage.aspx?id=111&cid=331 or contact our offices at the phone numbers or addresses below.

Beginning in February the Assessor’s office will be mailing out our annual Notice of Valuations (NOVs). Keep an eye out for these notices. NOVs are not a tax bill; the tax bills will be forthcoming by the Treasurer’s office later in the year (The County’s Corner article will give you a heads up when time is near). NOVs show your property’s Full Cash Values (FCV) and Limited Property Values (LPV). If you have any questions regarding your NOVs please do not hesitate to contact our office. We have a very friendly staff at each location able to answer all of your questions.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve you as your new Assessor. My commitment to you would be to provide you with excellent customer service as well as an open door to discuss your property values. I look forward to serving you for years to come.

Look forward to next month’s article from Mohave County Treasurer Cindy Landa Cox.

Assessors’ Offices

Kingman Branch

Second Floor-Administration Building

700 W. Beale Street

Phone-928-753-0703

Fax-928-753-0749

Hours 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lake Havasu City Branch

West side of County Court House

2001 College Drive

Phone-928-453-0702

Fax-928-453-0726

Hours 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m

Bullhead City Branch

County Complex

1130 Hancock Street

Phone-928-758-0701

Fax-928-758-0711

Hours 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.