Horoscopes for Jan. 5, 2017

Birthdays: January Jones, 39; Bradley Cooper, 42; Carrie Ann Inaba, 49; Diane Keaton, 71.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Personal changes will affect your productivity. It will be necessary to live up to what’s expected of you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll face a roadblock if you share too much personal information with an outsider. Talk to someone you trust about your concerns before you deal with an agent or someone in a key position.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Watch what’s going on around you. Refuse to get involved in gossip and take extra care when it comes to your health, appearance or trusting others with your secrets or financial affairs.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You’ll be tempted to overreact, indulge and spend on unnecessary items. Make a point to engage in programs that offer enlightenment and knowledge.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Invite change and consider different options. Short trips, communication and meetings will help you gain stability and status.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You’ll be faced with demands that can leave you frustrated and angry. Don’t feel pressured if what’s expected of you is unreasonable.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Accept the inevitable and be ready to parlay whatever happens into a winning situation. By staying on top of what everyone else is doing, you will be able to outmaneuver someone.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Home improvements should begin with open discussions. Everyone concerned or influenced by the plans you want to undertake should have a say.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ll be given an opportunity to improve your reputation, status or standard of living. Not everyone will be happy with the decisions you make.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep your life simple. Don’t go overboard to compensate for an emotional void you are feeling. Look back and learn from past experiences.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ll be eager to bring about changes that will help you advance this year. Negotiating contracts and reconnecting with people you have worked with in the past will lead to a brighter future.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Consider the changes you can make that will help you reach your goals. Don’t expect to receive help or rely on others.