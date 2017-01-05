Letter: Trump’s election has me fond of the GOP again

OK, I am the guy from Golden Valley with the one-track mind that has pleaded for the election of Donald Trump on and on since 2012. I have begged the consideration of friends, neighbors and anyone would listen to my reasoning. My lifelong Republican Party had effectively elected Bill Clinton and Obama (twice) by offering weak McCain and weaker Romney and almost a pick-em between Cruz and Rubio (a fiasco guaranteed). So I was ready to look for a deserted island to while away my old age in peace. I had not missed an election from my first voting in 1960 to present.

When Mr. Trump stepped up, I got on the bandwagon in a hurry. A non-politician with business credentials and a success story that promised he could not be controlled by the backroom boys I was, and still am, sold! He knew the nuances of the Electoral College and proved his mettle by using it better than anyone else ever did. He was able to overcome all obstacles and lies from those who tried to stop him. It is time to step back and watch him perform. People like McCain who is now jumping in bed with Democrats (again) and idiotic national columnists like Will Durst, a weakling as a humorist and much worse as a left-wing sore loser, are fools who are trying to trip the man we have elected to lead us out of the mess we are in, Look out ISIS, China, Iran, etc., the boss is coming!

Now let’s get closer to home with Lori “the sky is falling” Gabriel Dane. She fears Mr. Trump will anger China and Iran by recognizing Taiwan and dismantling Iran’s nuclear plans. China and Iran are threats to the world! Our wussy outgoing “leader” is afraid of both, allowing them to run roughshod over our friends. Once weakening them, they can come at us for the kill. It’s the plan!

It’s time to put that ugly negativity on the shelf and watch our country become “great again.” Continued harping and predicting doom will do no good. People who deny his success in life and are so sure he cannot right our sinking ship of the state should consider that deserted island that I spoke of. No whining and belly-aching will deter him from the job. He is a credentialed winner. His promise is to make us truly great again. I’m smiling and is feels good – try it sometime!

Lori Gabriel-Dane, don’t be such a sourpuss. Hate can give you ulcers. If you can’t find good in our leader and must predict doom and treachery, maybe Canada or Mexico (Greenland?) would suit you better. Jerry Brown in California could use you. When the mass exodus of Republicans left it to Brown and Pelosi who seem to be burning it, flooding it, then when it went dry, made more people remove their lawns of grass and flowers to preserve what water was left. And pay nearly a dollar a gallon more for gas to drive on crumbling highways in awful traffic jams that help foul the smog controls on their cars.

Your penchant for hate and negativity, doom and disaster, could qualify you as a Jerry Brown Californian! Or… take that deserted island I will not be needing and “vent your spleen” writing complaints in the sand. Or give Mr. Trump a chance to make you like or even love this country. I’d welcome you back, I promise. I don’t hate. Not even Hillary. Maybe goathead stickers. Remember, almost three quarters of Mohave County voters cast ballots for Mr. Trump in our November election, so California fits you much better.

Or, that deserted island would give you a plurality of one and 100 percent of the vote.

Garry “GV” Saylor

Golden Valley Resident