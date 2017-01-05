Prep Roundup: Lady Vols’ defense earns win over Prescott, 40-27

PRESCOTT – The Lee Williams Lady Vols defense has come to rule the day. It is what they set their game plan on and what makes their offense run. Getting stops and forcing turnovers is how they will win games this year. Tuesday night they went on the road and defeated Prescott, 40-27.

After struggling offensively for most of the game, Lee Williams (10-6 4A Conference, 1-2 Grand Canyon Region) tightened up on the defensive end of the floor after the Badgers (2-10, 0-4) took a 26-25 lead in the third quarter.

The Lady Vols went on a 15-3 run in the fourth quarter to close out the game. Chania Scott and Sadie Snay lead the Vols in scoring with 14 and 13 points, respectively. Madi Arave and Kristin Finch each had four, and Kaylee Bond, Siava Allen tallied two and Cassidy Torrey added one.

The Lady Vols will play another region game at Mohave at 7 p.m. Friday.

Kingman Academy 44, Antelope 31

At Wellton, playing on the road without some of their players, the Lady Tigers still feasted on the Antelope Rams Tuesday, 44-31.

Kingman Academy’s Kierstyn Edwards scored 11 points and Kassidy Campbell chipped in with 10 points to pace the Lady Tigers.

“With a couple of girls out with injuries, we had some others step up and play good minutes,” said KAHS girls basketball coach Garth Steed.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Prescott 54, Lee Williams 44

At Prescott, Lee Williams’ A.J. Herrera scored 14 points and grabbed four rebounds as the Vols fell to Prescott in region play Tuesday, 54-44.

“I’m disappointed with how we played,” Vols coach Cain Atkinson said.” We need to continue to get better.”

Lee Williams returns home to host Mohave at 7 p.m. Friday.

Kingman Academy 55, Antelope 48

At Wellton, Cade Martin was more than welcomed back. Seeing his first action since an ankle injury caused him to miss several games, Martin lit up the scoreboard for 32 points. Kingman Academy went on to defeat Antelope Tuesday, 55-48.

Kingman Academy hosts Trivium Prep at 7 p.m. Friday.