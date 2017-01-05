Supervisors authorize buying 30 acres for $24,500

KINGMAN – Mohave County supervisors Tuesday authorized the purchase of 30 acres for $24,500, or about $800 an acre, along with a well near the Wikieup area for road maintenance purposes.

Public Works Director Steve Latoski said the county would need to drill a well and bring in electricity about 0.8 mile from existing service by Mohave Electric Cooperative on Benegas Ranch Road.

His staff searched property tax delinquencies, unsolicited property owner offers and the open market for parcels with a focus on 5-acre minimum, existing well or groundwater potential, road access and proximity to electric service.

The 30-acre hillside property is divided by U.S. Highway 93 with access subject to an Arizona Department of Transportation encroachment permit or extension of county-maintained Benegas Ranch Road through new right-of-way acquisitions across private lands, Latoski said.

Property documents showed shallow wells in the area, and staff found a well registered with Arizona Department of Water Resources about a quarter-mile away drilled to 510 feet and producing 50 gallons a minute.

Staff also identified a 15-acre parcel just east of U.S. 93 and Cholla Canyon Ranch Road. List price was $42,500, or about $2,800 an acre, and access requires improvement of 900 feet to Deluge Wash Drive.

No onsite well was found on the ADWR registry, though a parcel directly to the west has a 305-foot well producing eight gallons a minute.

In other action at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting:

• The board voted 5-0 to allow for outdoor retail sales in the area of Oatman Highway and Mural Road.

• The board approved the appointment of Capt. Dean McKie as chief deputy sheriff at an annual salary of $112,944, and approved the creation of a new classification of undersheriff, appointing Ed Trafecanty at a salary of $102,211.

• The board voted 5-0 to accept Kirkland Road from Shinarump Drive to Patagonia Drive in Golden Valley into the county’s regular road maintenance system.

• The board voted 5-0 to set up a work session with county Treasurer Cindy Landa-Cox and get quarterly investment reports. Supervisor Gary Watson said the board hasn’t been receiving investment updates on a regular basis since the Mohave County Investment Oversight Committee was disbanded in August. Cox said she posts a monthly report on the county’s web site, and has “absolutely no problem with this.” She has “volumes” of investment information, and just needs to know what the board wants in the report.

• The board voted 5-0 to look at possible revenue sources, including HURF, sales and transportation tax, jail tax and overrides, and expenses for county roads and criminal justice. Supervisor Steve Moss said two critical issues for Mohave County are a $5 million shortfall in the budget for road maintenance, even without HURF sweeps, and understaffed law enforcement. He also wants to look at “actual, realistic” expenditures that would adequately address those issues. “If we’re going to have economic development, we need the infrastructure to support that,” Moss said. “Roads, schools, hospitals, parks, law enforcement. People are looking for a community to arrive in. These are preconditions for economic development.”