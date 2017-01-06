Horoscopes for Jan. 6, 2017

Birthdays: Julie Chen, 47; Gabrielle Reece, 47; John Singleton, 49; Rowan Atkinson, 62.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Get all business offers in writing. You’ll be taken advantage of if you are gullible. Be the one to bring about change.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A twist of fate will leave you in a cushy position. Take advantage of your good fortune and make a move that will ensure that you get what you want.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Size up a situation and do whatever you have to do to get what you want. Renegotiate a deal if you feel you’ve been mistreated.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Use charm and compliments to help you get your way. A short trip will also encourage you to alter the situations that are causing you stress.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Check out new possibilities that will help you improve a legal, financial or medical situation. Don’t let your emotions influence your situation.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Use unusual tactics to get around a situation that will leave you in dire straits at home and in your personal life. You should be doing whatever it takes to lower your stress.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Good fortune will be aided by your using common sense. Don’t let impulsiveness cause you financial or personal setbacks. Ask someone with experience to make suggestions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take care of matters concerning institutions. You can win if you are well versed in the rules and regulations. Contracts, will turn in your favor if you are prepared.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Personal changes look promising as long as you don’t overspend. Be realistic and you will find the path that leads to long-lasting success and happiness.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t take a risk while traveling or dealing with someone of influence. Protect your reputation and live up to your promises. Don’t resist the inevitable.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Collect money that is owed to you and pay off as much debt as you can. Taking care of personal business will lead to opportunities to start fresh and do things differently.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t let the changes going on around you cause anxiety. An opportunity is within reach if you keep an open mind. Consider how you can use your skills.