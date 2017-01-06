Letter: Look long and hard at Kingman Crossing

Does the mayor or anyone on the city council read the news, watch television or keep up with the national news? Brick and mortar stores and strip malls across the nation are closing by the thousands, yet they want to spend millions on building a mall. Sorry, but I don’t see this as a “if you build it they will come” moment.
When I want something not carried in town I don’t run to a Bullhead City mall because they have it. A couple clicks of a mouse and it’s sitting on my doorstep in a couple days. Our decision to move to Kingman six years ago wasn’t based on the lack of shopping.
If the city wants to invest a few million invest it will do some good – JOBS! If the city is tired of fighting with the airport authority about bringing in business, then do it yourselves.
Kingman is the perfect place for a transportation hub, not only central North-South, but perfect East-West connection point. If the crossing doesn’t work then there’s plenty of land on the edge of town if the airport doesn’t want to cooperate.
Anyone not seeing what great potential there is in Kingman is in the wrong job.
S.R. Turnblom
Kingman
chuckbakercz 9 hours, 42 minutes ago
A recent BBC/New York Times study indicates that nearly a third of US non automobile, non food retail sales take place online. This contradicts the Feds claim of ten percent as cars and most food are purchased at dealerships and food stores. The Feds include these sales in retail marketing calculations. The same study indicates that up to forty percent of retail mall rental square footage is empty. Malls are closing everywhere.
Take into consideration Kingman's high unemployment, poverty and crime rates plus a large percentage of fixed income residents and there is no way a mall can survive here. Building a mall is a death sentence to Kingman's smaller retail stores.
The dream of I-11 is decades away so that needs to be ruled out as well. The environmental study hasn't been funded yet. Does anyone really believe that folks from all over he country who might pass through Kingman will stop at our mall when the probably have one in their home town?
Kingman's future lies in JOBS, JOBS and JOBS. Time to straighten out the Airport mess!