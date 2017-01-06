Letter: Look long and hard at Kingman Crossing

Does the mayor or anyone on the city council read the news, watch television or keep up with the national news? Brick and mortar stores and strip malls across the nation are closing by the thousands, yet they want to spend millions on building a mall. Sorry, but I don’t see this as a “if you build it they will come” moment.

When I want something not carried in town I don’t run to a Bullhead City mall because they have it. A couple clicks of a mouse and it’s sitting on my doorstep in a couple days. Our decision to move to Kingman six years ago wasn’t based on the lack of shopping.

If the city wants to invest a few million invest it will do some good – JOBS! If the city is tired of fighting with the airport authority about bringing in business, then do it yourselves.

Kingman is the perfect place for a transportation hub, not only central North-South, but perfect East-West connection point. If the crossing doesn’t work then there’s plenty of land on the edge of town if the airport doesn’t want to cooperate.

Anyone not seeing what great potential there is in Kingman is in the wrong job.

S.R. Turnblom

Kingman