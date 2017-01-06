Letter: Spay and neuter

As it always happens the animals will suffer because of ignorance. What is it that you don’t understand about spay and neuter that protects the animal besides keeping the animal population down. It will prevent the animal from getting cancer and a number of other diseases.

Protect your animal, go to the Low Cost Spay and Neuter and get it done, even if you have to do without those packs of cigarettes or cases of beer.

You’ll survive and stop this onslaught of puppies filling the pounds.

If you’re looking for a new addition to the family go out to RUFFF and save a life.

Marlene Tidwell

Kingman