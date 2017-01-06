Obituary: John Thomas Bocskovits Sr.

John Thomas Bocskovits Sr., 79, of Kingman, Arizona passed away on Friday, December 30, 2016 after a long battle with heart disease.

John was loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was born in Chicago, Illinois. He loved carpentry and was a professional painter for most of his life. He was a currier until his retirement. His love of fishing moved him to Arkansas. One more move brought him to Kingman. In his retirement years, he became an entrepreneur at Neely’s Korner Indoor Swap Meet, which broadened his skills of being a “Jack of All Trades,” and he left his mark in many ways.

John is survived by his wife, RoseMarie; his sons and daughters, John Jr., Michelle, Michael, Susan (Terry), John Jr. (Linda), Deanna, Gail, Cheryl, Michele (Willie); grandchildren, Anthony, Angela (Mike), Kayla, Jordan, Cody (JoAnna), Paige, Ryan, Shayna (great-grandson Jacob), Fallon, Adam, Harrison, Josef, Julia, Lauren, Hallie and Ben.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis (Frank) and Ida.