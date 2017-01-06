Obituary: Tammy Wade-Delosreyes

Tammy Wade-Delosreyes passed away Jan. 1, 2017 in Kingman, Arizona after 42 wonderful years of life.

She was born in Oakland, California to Linda and Bob Wade. After 10 years in Arkansas, she moved to Kingman to live with her family in 2015.

She was preceded in death by her father, Bob Wade. She is survived by her mother, Linda Wade; her son, Troy Johnson Wade and his fiancé Winter; her grandson, Michael Johnson; her brother, Robert Wade; her nephew Robby Wade; and many loving friends.

A memorial service will be held at her mother’s home at 5670 Golden Barrel Dr. in Kingman, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 at 3 p.m. A eulogy will be given by her Uncle Leon Gilliam.

She is in God’s hands now.