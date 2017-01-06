Obituary: Verna Grasso

Verna Faye Grasso, 72, of Golden Valley, Arizona, passed away Dec. 29, 2016. She was born in Colton, California on Dec 17, 1944 to Donald and Dorothy (Moss) Thomas.

She spent most of her life in California. She married Richard Grasso in 1983 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Verna loved to spend time with her family. Verna and Richard traveled extensively in their bus for five years. She also loved camping, cooking, making candy, crafts and her dogs, Bandit and Angel.

She is survived by her husband Richard Grasso; mother, Dorothy Stone; brother, Donald Thomas (Willie) and children; daughters, Kathy Henderson (Jay), Susanne Collins (Darrell); son, Timothy Zuber (Sonjia); daughter, Kimberly Bray (Todd); Lisa Kristine (Eric); and Konnie.

She was preceded in death by her father; Donald Thomas, sister; Carol and granddaughter, Saylor.

Verna loved her grandchildren Ashley, Joseph, April, Lindee, Leeanna, Cody, Jessica, Steven, Tyler, Taylor, Justin, Taylor, Lindsay, Aaron, E.J., Kelly, and Sammy and her 22 great grandchildren.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

