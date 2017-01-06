Suspicious explosion rocks Butler area

KINGMAN – Authorities are sifting through debris and mixed stories behind the cause of a shed explosion early Friday morning in the Butler area.

According to Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District Battalion Chief Jason Scott, crews responded to the report of a structure fire at 5:36 a.m. in the 3100 block of East Butler Avenue. When they arrived, there were several fires throughout the yard, in an adjacent side yard and in a vacant lot across the street.

Once the fire was out, crews determined there was an explosion in a shed on the property. No homes were damaged, however a car was moderately damaged. NACFD also called in Kingman Fire Department, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Unisource and AMR.

No injuries were reported. Current damage is estimated at $1,500. Cause of the fire is suspicious and under investigation. Scott said residents were uncooperative with varying stories and there were no witnesses.

If anyone has information, they’re asked to contact NACFD at 928-757-3151 or MCSO at 928-753-0753.