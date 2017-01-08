Horoscopes for Jan. 8, 2017

Birthdays: Gaby Hoffmann, 35; Sarah Polley, 38; Stephen Hawking, 75; Shirley Bassey, 80.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A day trip or getting involved in community events will broaden your outlook and help you envision the best way to move forward.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Seek out opportunities for travel, entertainment and mingling with people who have just as much to contribute as you do. Help enhance your sense of community.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Emotional manipulation will be apparent. If someone gives you information that is hard to believe, dig deep and find out exactly what’s going on.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Collect old debts or renegotiate a partnership to ensure equality. Explore places you have never been before and you’ll discover something that can help you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Get together with the people you find mentally stimulating and you will be able to clear your head. A physical sport will help you release tension.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Make a point to take better care of your health and your important relationships. People who offer inspiration, suggestions will be enlightening, but don’t let them cause you financial stress.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be careful how you handle emotional situations that concern children or your lover. Deception will be apparent, making it vital that you search for the truth.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Bring about positive changes. Start the year off on the right foot. Initiate your plans and you will change the course of events that unfold.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Consider your professional choices and the dreams you have not yet accomplished. Look into opportunities that provide skills you require to follow your heart.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Do what you do best. Building a strong base will add to your security and bring you closer to your dreams, hopes and wishes.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Attend a reunion or consider the way you handled people and situations in the past, and it will help you make wise choices now.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Check out the online job market or contact someone you have worked with in the past to ask about new opportunities.