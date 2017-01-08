Introducing 2017’s First Baby

The first baby born at Kingman Regional Medical Center was born at 7:41 a.m. on Jan. 1.

Aiden John weighed in at 7 pounds, .8 ounces and measured 20 inches long.

The family received a gift basket of products for baby and mother with a value of nearly $500 in donations from local businesses, including Bit of Heaven, CVS, Del E. Webb Wellness and Rehabilitation Center, KRMC Public Relations, KRMC Volunteer Services, Smith’s, Sweet Peas Photography and Walgreens.