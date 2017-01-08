Introducing 2017’s First Baby

The first baby born at Kingman Regional Medical Center was born at 7:41 a.m. on Jan. 1.
Aiden John weighed in at 7 pounds, .8 ounces and measured 20 inches long.
The family received a gift basket of products for baby and mother with a value of nearly $500 in donations from local businesses, including Bit of Heaven, CVS, Del E. Webb Wellness and Rehabilitation Center, KRMC Public Relations, KRMC Volunteer Services, Smith’s, Sweet Peas Photography and Walgreens.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.