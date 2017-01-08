Mohave County gets share of $3.6 million grant to fight opioid addiction

Mohave County is one of six Arizona counties targeted in a $3.6 million federal grant to battle opioid addiction, focusing on public awareness and efforts to monitor the prescription drug epidemic.
Arizona, which had the 15th-highest drug overdose rate in the nation in 2014, is one of 16 states to receive funding from the Centers for Disease Control. The Arizona Department of Health Services manages the grant.
The CDC grant will be used to sharpen awareness about the dangers of prescription drugs, including access to children and teens, said Michelle Valandingham, program coordinator for Mohave County Public Health.
Mohave County was selected based on overdose hospitalization rates and other data on prescription drug abuse. Other counties are Gila, Maricopa, Navajo, Pima and Yavapai.
A community action “tool kit” was sent to each county with strategies for law enforcement, responsible prescribing practices, patient education and substance abuse treatment. It also has information for parents on keeping the drugs away from children.
“We all have the same initiatives, the same goals,” Valandingham said. “Disposing of unused medications, locking them up, using PDMP (Prescription Drug Monitoring Program), education and awareness.”
America’s opioid epidemic persists at a “crisis level” with 91 people dying each day from opioid-related overdoses, four times the number in 2000, said Alan Morgan, chief executive officer of the National Rural Health Association. Rural America has been hit especially hard.
“When you look at the prevalence of behavioral health specialists, there’s a clinical shortage in rural areas,” he said. “So you’ve got a self-perpetuating system where those most in need of health care services have the fewest options available.”
Prevention measures
Arizona passed laws to prevent “doctor shopping” and loosen restrictions on administering naloxone, which is a drug that counteracts overdoses. The state also worked with University of Arizona to develop online training for doctors on how to prescribe opioids for chronic pain.
Special emphasis is being placed on making sure prescribers and pharmacists register with Arizona’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, which helps doctors keep track of how many prescriptions their patients have.
Kingman Police Chief Bob DeVries said 19.2 million dosage units of opioid medications were dispensed in Mohave County in 2015, which is “significant” for a population of 200,000.
“You look at the bulk of the crime sprees, when the suspect is arrested, it all has connectivity to prescription drug and heroin abuse,” he said.
KPD developed a pilot program for the Arizona Department of Health on training and policy procedures in the use of naloxone. People can also pick up “pill pods” from KPD that keep bottles of medication locked up.
“We’re making progress, we’re making a difference,” DeVries said.
Many states and federal agencies have passed regulations limiting the amount and duration of initial opioid prescriptions, said Chris Proffit, pharmacy manager at Uptown Drug.
States also have websites with information on every controlled substance that’s been prescribed to a patient. Doctors and pharmacists are required to check the site before prescribing or dispensing the drugs.
“This, in theory, will prevent patients from receiving multiple controlled substances from multiple practitioners, and filling them a multiple pharmacies,” Proffit said.
Controlling dosages
Larry Twersky, chief executive officer of Los Angeles-based TimerCap, said his company works a lot with the VA, which is seeing an alarming increase in opioid addiction among combat veterans.
“Let’s face it, veterans in combat have more pain and have seen more trauma than the average person sees in a lifetime, and that has to be respected,” Twersky said. “To say they have more pain due to their injuries could be expected.
“Veterans, of course, have a lot more issues than the average American and the VA dispenses more opioids than the average pharmacy.”
Taking prescription medication can be challenging for people under normal conditions, and opioids add another layer of complexity because they become “cognitively impaired,” the CEO said. They may not have the ability or desire to monitor their dosage.
“Their perception is gone. It’s like giving someone a car without a speedometer,” he related. “Sure, they can read the posted speed signs, but without a speedometer, they have no way of knowing how fast or slow they’re going so they can appropriately self-correct.”
TimerCap, which is sold at CVS Pharmacy for about $10, is like a “stop watch” that allows patients to manage their medications in their original bottles with labeling and safety information.
“Hooked Rx: From Prescription to Addiction,” a TV show about opioid addiction, will air at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday on most broadcast television stations across Arizona.
kingmansucks 3 hours, 31 minutes ago
wonder who's pocket that will really go into?
JayFleming 2 hours, 47 minutes ago
Please too many people confuse opioid use by legitimate pain patients with addiction. The difference is very important to understand. If the use of opioid's creates problems and makes their life worse, they may be addicted. On the other hand of opioid's let then get out and do things, making their life better, they're a pain patient. Please don't confuse the two.
Most pain management physicians don’t understand the questions they need to ask to identify problem patients. Many like my pain management clinic have a high turnover of employees. I see a different provider almost every visit. That doesn't speak well for continuity of care.
They usually only ask one question, do the medications cover your pain, and then give you more pills. If pain management physicians would ask patients the right questions, it could help identify problem patients. Dr William “Bill” Hurwitz one of the only real pain doctors I ever saw, told me treating pain was as much about psychiatry as it was medicine, and knew the right questions to ask patients.
JayFleming 2 hours, 45 minutes ago
If pain management physicians would ask patients if there’s been any change in your living situation or in your close family relationships. It could identify patients under added stress because of family problems that could lead to abusing their medications. Excessive sweating, sneezing, yawning, chills and abdominal cramps or diarrhea could point to withdrawal symptoms. This is another sign the patient is either abusing their medications, or they are not on a high enough dose. Tolerance and dependence are not addiction, and something that effects all pain patients. Not one physician has ever asked me about depression, mood swings, irritability, weight change, loss of energy or reduced sex drive. All signs of a side effect of opioid pain medications, hypogonadism also known as OPIAD or Opioid Induced Androgen Deficiency, low testosterone.
When a physician doesn't test a male patient it can cause problems in their relationship that can lead to abuse and more problems. Opioid Induced Androgen Deficiency creates all kinds of problems and the guy doesn't know why. It’s like when you’re 8 years old, girls aren't icky, you just don’t want to play with them. When a man stops making love to his wife, she thinks one of two things. Either he doesn't love me any longer, or he’s cheating. Neither is good for a relationship. This alone can cause someone to abuse opioid’s or other substances.