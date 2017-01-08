Obituary: Beverly Kleine

Beverly Kleine (Faylor), of Kingman, Arizona, was born on March 8, 1949 and passed away on Jan. 4, 2017.

She was born in Lorain, Ohio and moved to Kingman from Ohio. She lived in Kingman for 50 years. She spent her working years as an LPN.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, James and Mary Ann Register.

She is survived by her daughters, Norrie Wright, Sandy Faylor, Barbie (Shawna) Faylor; grandchildren, Brandon Register, Matt Register, Dillion Register, Justin Register, Caleb Faylor, Cody Faylor, and Cheyanna Faylor; great grandchildren Brandon Craig Nelson Register, Sophia Faylor, Noah Faylor, Katie Faylor, Jr Faylor, Eithan, and Mia Faylor.

She also is survived by five sisters and three brothers.

Visitation at Sutton Funeral Home will be Monday Jan. 9, at 10 a.m. and her service will follow at 11 a.m.