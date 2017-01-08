Obituary: Gary Norris

Gary Norris, 76, passed into God’s hands in the early morning hours of Dec. 11, 2016 from cancer. His family wishes to thank Dr. Mohtaseb, Kurtis Manley, PA-C, Kingman Pulmonary Associates, the many other physicians and nurses, KRMC, STAT Medical and Supplies, and KRMC Hospice for all they have done for Gary.

Returning to Mohave County from Reno, Nevada, Gary was once again an electrical contractor in Bullhead City. Having returned in 2009, he moved to the Kingman area and pursued a goal of completing an off-grid solar-powered home.

He attained that goal prior to his death. He is survived by his wife, Sherrie Norris of Kingman; son Rick (Deb) Norris of Reno; daughter Wendy Norris of Bullhead City; Bryan Norris of Las Vegas; three granddaughters, April Bruan (Ken) of Reno; Devon Hauquitz (Steve) of Surprise; and Melissa (Duncan) Sheets of Reno.

He also was blessed with several great grandchildren. There are three brothers in Kentucky, Russ (Carol) Norris; Larry (Laura) Norris; and John (Sharon) Norris.

Gary was preceded in death by both parents, one brother, and his first two wives. During his time as an electrical contractor, Gary, along with his son Rick and other members of Norris Electric, installed Bullhead City’s first stoplight at the corner of Highway 95 and Hancock Road.

He was deeply loved and will be missed by many who knew him.