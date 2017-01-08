Obituary: Letitia Marie Rogers

Letitia Marie Rogers

Letitia Marie Rogers

  • Originally Published: January 8, 2017 6 a.m.

    • In Loving Memory

    Letitia Marie Rogers

    March 21, 1961- December 4, 2016

    Memorial Service Saturday January 14, 2017 at 5 p.m.

    Desert Church of Christ

    2345 Gordon Dr. Kingman, Arizona

    Celebration of Life immediately following at the home of Richard Rogers.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.