Obituary: Letitia Marie Rogers

In Loving Memory
Letitia Marie Rogers
March 21, 1961- December 4, 2016
Memorial Service Saturday January 14, 2017 at 5 p.m.
Desert Church of Christ
2345 Gordon Dr. Kingman, Arizona
Celebration of Life immediately following at the home of Richard Rogers.
Comments
