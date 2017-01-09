Horoscopes for Jan. 9, 2017

Birthdays: Nina Dobrev, 28; Kate Middleton, 35; Dave Matthews, 50; Jimmy Page, 73.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Learn as you go and make adjustments that will help you transform some of the things you don’t like into positive life experiences. Take control, express your wants and needs.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Step up, take action and learn as you move forward. A steady pace will get you to the finish line, offering personal satisfaction and a renewed sense of purpose.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t let your emotions lead you into an awkward or difficult situation at work or at home. Bide your time and keep your thoughts to yourself.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Look at what you have going your way and put your energy into gaining positive results. Make your decisions based on what’s realistic, not someone else’s get-rich-quick scheme.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Make a decision and follow through. You can improve your domestic or work environment if you are disciplined and stick to your plan.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Think matters through before you make a move. Nothing will be as it appears. Listen to your gut and don’t feel pressured by what others do.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t count on others to do things for you. Empty promises will leave you in a compromising position. Do the work yourself and avoid complaints and criticism.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Size up your situation at home and consider your options before you make a move. Don’t let emotions take over, leading to a costly mistake.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotional manipulation will be used to influence or pressure you into something you should consider carefully before making a commitment.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Rely on what you know to help you get things done. Stand firm when faced with someone who is pressuring you to take impulsive action. Time is on your side.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Upgrade your living quarters or invest in something that will help you gain ground financially. Volunteer to join a cause you believe in.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Offer assistance to others, not criticism. Speaking or making a judgment call prematurely will lead to an emotional scene.