Letter of thanks: MIKID grateful

As we come to the close of the 9th annual Turkey Wars Fundraiser, I wish to thank Denny’s Restaurant, as the entire staff goes above and beyond in helping, the Golden Valley and Kingman firefighters, truly heroes in every sense of the word, and the entire Mentally Ill Kids In Distress (MIKID) staff for all the time, effort and fun they put into making this year so successful.

I also want to thank the many businesses that contributed, Women With Willpower for the cash donation, Arizona Signs for the sign each year and great items for our auctions and contest from Smith’s, True Value, Kingman Cross Fit, Canyon 66 Bar and J Bar L Custom Leather. Your generosity enabled us to meet our goal of providing Thanksgiving food boxes to 58 local families in need. It hurts to be hungry and I can’t imagine the heartache of explaining to a child why there isn’t food on the table, on a day that is celebrated with extraordinary amounts of food.

MIKID works with low income families that are raising special needs children. We provide support, insight and empowerment. Although we do not provide handouts, we never want to see a child go hungry. Due to the efforts of all, we are able to feed 121 children. Every year I am overwhelmed with the generosity of our small community and feel honored to live here. As I sit at my table this year, you will all be at the top of my list when I give thanks for the blessings in my life.

Nancy Osborn

MIKID Supervisor