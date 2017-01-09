Letter of thanks: To Rebecca Southall:

You invited me to have Thanksgiving Dinner with you and your family. I gladly accepted. When I arrived at your home, I saw you dancing and singing while setting the table for us. Then I saw this total stranger in your home.

This fine gentleman sat down with all present and ate and chatted with us all.

After our beautiful dinner, he played the electric piano and sang for us because piano-playing and singing is his forte. I learned what Thanksgiving is all about from you.

I thank you for being such a kind and beautiful human being and my friend, and for teaching me a lesson about caring and sharing.

Joseph E. Murillo