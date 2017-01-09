Letter of thanks: What a fantastic night!

KUSD Transportation No. 20 entered a bus in the Parade of Lights. This was a totally new experience for me as the new KUSD Transportation Manager. I would like to thank the following businesses for their donations: Walmart, Kmart, Smiths, Home Depot, True Value, Safeway, Dollar Tree and Big Lots.

I would like to thank the volunteers who donated their time, supplies and worked diligently making all of the decorations and decorating the bus:

Valerie Scurti, Cassie Navarro, Orlin Larson, Regina Roark, Janet Felton, Jenifer Casilias, Manuel Borger, Nedra Barton, Rebecca Winningham, and all of their family members who came out to help. Kingman HS Student Council Members. A very special thank you to Salomon Chavez for his artistic vision and talent.

Tandy Janson

KUSD No. 20 Transportation Manager