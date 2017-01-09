Mohave 911: Jan. 9, 2017

Marijuana, warrants

On Jan. 5, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Scott Alan Compton, 55, of Kingman for possession of marijuana, a warrant for possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia issued by Kingman Justice Court, felonies, along with two misdemeanor warrants issued by Kingman Municipal Court for failure to pay fines.

A sheriff’s spokeswoman said deputies contacted Compton at a home in the 4400 block of North Charles Drive regarding an unrelated matter. A records check showed him to have outstanding warrants. Deputies searched Compton and allegedly found a plastic bag containing marijuana inside his jacket pocket.

He was taken into custody without incident.

Drugs, drug paraphernalia

On Dec. 29, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Elizabeth Ann Allen, 62, of Kingman for possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia, felonies.



A sheriff’s spokeswoman said deputies located Allen in the area of Lomita Street and Packard Avenue. A search of Allen’s purse allegedly revealed a plastic bag containing a white crystal substance and a glass pipe with residue.

She was taken into custody without incident.



Failure to register as sex offender, warrant

On Jan. 4, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Billy Joe Boyes, 37, of Golden Valley for failure to register as a sex offender, a felony, and a failure to pay fines misdemeanor warrant issued by Kingman Justice Court.

A sheriff’s spokeswoman said deputies responded to a residence in the 3400 block of North Magma Road to contact a convicted sex offender who allegedly failed to update his address after recently being released from prison.

Deputies also knew Boyes had an active warrant. Deputies arrived and took him into custody without incident.

Warrant arrest

On Dec. 30, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Ronald Francis Jones, 51, of Golden Valley on a failure to appear felony warrant issued by Mohave County Superior Court.

A sheriff’s spokeswoman said deputies stopped Jones when he was riding a bicycle on Castle Rock Road near Devlin Avenue.

A records check showed him to have an active warrant. He was taken into custody without incident.



Drugs, drug paraphernalia, warrants

On Dec. 31, Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested James Edward Deforte, 38, of Kingman for possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, a warrant for burglary issued by Mohave County Superior Court, all felonies, along with a misdemeanor warrant issued by Lake Havasu City Municipal Court.



A sheriff’s spokeswoman said deputies had seen a man identified as Deforte and a woman walking on Martin Lane near Mallard Drive. As deputies approached, they watched Deforte duck behind a parked truck.



A records check showed Deforte to have active warrants and deputies later found him hiding in the bathroom of a home in the 3600 block of Martin Lane. The report stated deputies found a small plastic bag containing a white crystal substance inside the shower where Deforte was hiding. He was taken into custody without incident, transported and booked into the Mohave County jail.



Vehicle burglary, possession of stolen property

On Jan. 3, Kingman Police arrested Dustin Jerome Harwood, 36, of Kingman on felony charges of burglary of a vehicle and possession of stolen property on Tuesday. According to Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper, Harwood was arrested in the area of East Andy Devine Avenue and Interstate 40 when he was reportedly found to possess of a stolen bicycle.

The alleged theft victim reported the bike stolen that morning from the back of a vehicle parked in the lot of a motel in the 3000 block of East Andy Devine Avenue.

Harwood denied stealing the bike, and reportedly gave police inconsistent statements of how he came to possess the bike. He was booked into the Mohave County jail.