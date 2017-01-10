Diversity on display at hunter education course

KINGMAN – There are now 32 new sportsmen and women from all over the United States, and even one from Australia, who attended a Supplemental Hunter Education class at the Mohave Sportsman’s Club 7 Mile Range on Saturday.

The class is offered only for persons who are 14 years or older and have taken Hunter Education in another state since 1980. Taking and graduating from the class earns each student a permanent bonus point for all of Arizona’s big game species.

Attending the class were sportsmen from all over the U.S., including California, Oregon, Texas, Nevada, Idaho, Iowa, New Mexico and Florida. There were two women who took the class. Participants in the class ranged in age from 25 to 70 years old.

“Aussie John” traveled all the way from Australia to earn the permanent bonus point for the one-day class, which featured both indoor and outdoor training classes.

Assisting were volunteer instructors Page McDonald, Jay Chan, John Rodriguez, Cristo McReynolds, Annette Bravo, Mike Williams and Jessie Orozco.

There will be a resident hunter education class at the 7 Mile Hill Range in March. Call Jim Rich at 928-444-3397 for more information on the class, which will be limited to 40 students.