Game & Fish needs help finding person who killed ram

BULLHEAD CITY – The Arizona Game & Fish Department is seeking help in identifying the person(s) responsible for the death of a bighorn sheep ram.

According to the department, an old ram was found dead in an area known as The Narrows behind Laughlin Ranch, which is east of Bullhead City.

This is in Unit 15D.

It is believed that the ram died on or about Jan. 1.

If you have any information on this incident you are asked to call the Department’s Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-352-0700 or go to www.azgfd.gov/thief and refer to case 17-00004.

Officer Danielle Klass is the primary officer working this case.