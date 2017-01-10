Horoscopes for Jan. 10, 2017

Birthdays: Evan Handler, 56; Pat Benatar, 63; George Foreman, 68; Rod Stewart, 72.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Stick to the rules and regulations before you bring about changes to the way or where you live. Aim for a lifestyle that eases your stress.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t be foolish when it comes to financial matters. Follow the rules and do what’s best for you. Trust in your ability to get things done.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A problem with someone older will arise if you don’t take the time to listen to his or her complaints. You’ll end up in a compromising position if you don’t take care of your responsibilities.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Stay on top of your goals. Look for interesting new ways to apply your skills and knowledge.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t fold under pressure. If someone is too demanding or unreasonable, walk away. Protect your assets, possessions and your emotional well-being.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Work on improving your personal and professional relationships. Don’t limit what you can accomplish because you are too stubborn to listen to the opinions or advice of others.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Emotional matters will be costly if you react too quickly. Take your time and let things settle down before you make a move.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Changes at work or to the way you earn your living will turn out well. Don’t disregard your ability to negotiate on your own behalf.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Set ground rules when dealing with personal or business partnerships. Discuss who is responsible for what before you commit to a plan.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put greater emphasis on how you look and the way you present who you are and what you have to offer. It will make a difference.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Show a little discipline when it comes to work-related matters and you will impress someone who can help you advance. Share emotional moments with someone you love.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Added responsibilities will surface. Try not to take on more than you can handle. Neglecting what’s expected of you will cause stress.