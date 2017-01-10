Kingman school board to elect vice president, swear in Weisser today

KINGMAN – School is back in session after the Christmas break and so is the Kingman Unified School District Governing Board.

They’ll start by swearing in newly elected board member Beth Weisser. They’ll also vote for a new board president and vice president. The position is held for a year. The president conducts the meetings and works with Superintendent Roger Jacks to place items on the meeting agenda.

The 2017 board members are Dr. Charles Lucero, current president; Jeri Brock, Bruce Ricca, Carole Young and Weisser.

The board will send a recommendation to restructure the district office by combining the offices of human resources and business and finance under a single director.

Chris Nutt, the current human resources director, will leave the position to work as liaison between KUSD and the Maricopa County Education Service Agency, working to put a grant program into place at the district.



The meeting is open to the public and starts at 5:30 p.m. at the KUSD district office, 3033 MacDonald Ave.