KPD: Remains of missing real estate agent possibly found

KINGMAN – Remains believed to be those of long-missing real estate agent Sidney Cranston Jr. have been located by a joint effort between Kingman Police detectives, FBI and the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

The remains were located Saturday and have been turned over to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office. The death has been ruled a homicide and determined to have been caused by a gunshot.



Positive identification has not been determined. The body was located and recovered in a remote area east of Kingman. Details leading up to the discovery of the body are not being released, however Alfredo Blanco is considered a suspect in Cranston’s death and suspected murder. Blanco has been a person of interest since shortly after Cranston went missing June 19, 2015.

Blanco remains in a long term care facility in another part of the state due to a serious health issue.

Investigators continue to work diligently on the investigation and are committed to bringing to justice those who may be responsible for Cranston’s murder, according to Kingman Police spokeswoman Jennifer Sochocki.

