Letter: Anything for a buck

I heard on the news a couple of weeks ago that United Airlines said that carry-on luggage had to be put under the seat. If it wouldn’t go under the seat they would have to put it in the overhead compartment and be charged for it. That is ridiculous. Any way to get money out of a person.

I told my wife that I wouldn’t be surprised that they may start charging to use the restroom. She said that she didn’t think they could do that. I told her, “don’t bet on it.” I remember the days when you had plenty of room between rows of seats. Those days are gone.

Ronney L. Case

Golden Valley