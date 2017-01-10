Letter: Anything for a buck

I heard on the news a couple of weeks ago that United Airlines said that carry-on luggage had to be put under the seat. If it wouldn’t go under the seat they would have to put it in the overhead compartment and be charged for it. That is ridiculous. Any way to get money out of a person.
I told my wife that I wouldn’t be surprised that they may start charging to use the restroom. She said that she didn’t think they could do that. I told her, “don’t bet on it.” I remember the days when you had plenty of room between rows of seats. Those days are gone.
Ronney L. Case
Golden Valley
Comments
Gunguy45 47 minutes ago
That's right Ronney, those days are gone.
When fares got so cheap it was easier to take a plane than a bus or train, this is what you wind up with. Used to be only business people, the well off, and a few others traveled by plane. Now they are the Greyhounds of the sky. You do realize that one of the biggest airline manufacturers is called "Airbus"? There's a reason for that.
You want room, take a train. You want convenience drive. You want speed fly.
Notice buses aren't in there anywhere. No room, not convenient, not fast...and not that cheap either.