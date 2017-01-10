Letter: Obama’s shameful treatment of Israel

It is absolutely shameful that, as Obama is going out the door, he again sticks a knife in Israel’s back, this time in the form of doing nothing so as to allow the UN to pass a resolution (in late December) that, among other things, takes the Jewish state borders back to the 1967 war.
To side with Israel, there needed to be one abstention from a permanent member. We, a permanent member, abstained. That’s good old Obama working behind the scenes; as if he hasn’t already done enough damage in the Middle East, probably responsible for multiple thousands of deaths.
Obama not only did not protect Israel from this UN gang up, he has done everything he can to NOT protect Christians, especially in Syria, who are being hacked to death, beheaded and crucified.
Can any liberal explain to me why you are sorry to see this Israeli hating, Christian hating, Islamic terrorist defender gone?
I will remind Obama, God says He will “bless those who bless the Jews and curse those who curse the Jews.” Christianity comes from Judaism. We are joined at the hip and we have both been treated like garbage by this POTUS.
I can hardly wait for Trump to get in and start righting our ship of state that Obama has nearly sunk and that includes his horrendous treatment of Netanyahu, Israel and Christians. Christians, pray for the peace of Jerusalem and for president-elect Trump to move our embassy in Israel ASAP.
That ought to send God a message.
Linda Athens
Kingman
Comments
Wildrose 3 hours, 32 minutes ago
This is incorrect and should have read, to side against Israel, we needed to abstain. And we did.
Smith 2 hours, 17 minutes ago
Shameful? How about accusing a US citizen of being a illegal Kenyan alien smuggled into America, tutored by a black Christian racist preacher, but a secret Muslim terrorist into the white house, a 50 some odd year plot by his white mother!!! Some people talk a good game about shame, but they might be well advised to look in the mirror, Jesus will not be impressed come judgment day!! The good thing is Judaism is not going to have the final say on Judgment day but Christianity by the one Judaism rejected, plotted with pagan Romans to murder on that old wooden cross!