Obituary: Frank Kerkove Jr.

Frank L. Kerkove Jr., beloved husband and father, devoted grandfather, and cherished brother, left us too soon on Jan. 1, 2017.
He is survived by his wife, Petra Kerkove; his sons, Robert W. Deets Jr. and Frank L. Kerkove; daughters, Jessica M. Deets and Tonya M. Kerkove; grandchildren Aliya, Taila, and Ronin Deets; and sister, Julie Kerkove.
Frank L. Kerkove Jr. served his country proudly as a United States Marine from 1978-1984. He devoted the rest of his life to his family and friends.
There will always be a void in the hearts of everyone who knew and loved him. His gift of helping others will live on through his life’s legacy.
A memorial for his family and friends will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, at the Hampton Inn & Suites, 1791 Sycamore Ave. in Kingman.
A private graveside service will be held when we bring him home. Please honor his memory by following his footsteps and helping others.
