Obituary: Michael Johnson

Michael Johnson passed away in his home in Dolan Springs, on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, at the age of 62.

Mike leaves behind his wife, Linda; mother, Mary Johnson; daughters, Jennifer and Jaralyn; sister, Barb; brothers, Ed and Richard; and stepdaughter, Shannon. He was preceded in death by his dad, Walter; brother, Wally “Gator;” and stepson Gary.

Mike was born in Chicago, Illinois and grew up in Crystal Lake, Illinois. He lived in a few states, which included Florida, and moved to Arizona in 2003 where his wife lived in Lake Havasu City. Then they settled in Dolan Springs in 2004.

Mike’s jobs were in construction, heavy equipment operator, semi-truck driving and he worked at a large produce market in Tampa, Florida and Dolan Springs.



He knew several people from hauling pallets to Las Vegas to be refurbished.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017, at 11 a.m. in Dolan Springs at The First Assembly of God, with Pastor Howard Walzer officiating.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

Thoughts and condolences may be submitted to the family at www.lietz-frazefuneralhome.com.