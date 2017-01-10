A rare white burro spotted in Cool Springs area

Outdoors Writer Don Martin found this white burro in the area of Cool Springs while on a recent desert bighorn sheep hunt in the Black Mountains.

Photo by Don Martin.

By Don Martin

  • Originally Published: January 10, 2017 6 a.m.

    • White burros are just one of the many color phases of burros found in the Black Mountains west of Kingman.

