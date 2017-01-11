Cub Scouts Collect Coats

Cub Scouts Pack 27 Wolf Den (8-year-olds) decided on doing a coat donation for its service project.
After the Cub Scout committee approved the project, the Cub Scouts presented the idea to the local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Church members and the ward donated 29 coats, which were in turn donated to Homestyle Furniture and its annual Coats for Kids drive.
