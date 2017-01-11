Filipino-American Club assists Moose Lodge

For the third time in recent memory, Kingman’s Filipino-American Club has helped the Moose Lodge.
Most recently, the group raised $500 for the lodge.
The club is photographed above at its annual Christmas Bash. Representatives of the lodge said they deeply appreciate the donations.
