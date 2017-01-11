KPD: FBI arrests Sidney Cranston's alleged killer

Deputy Kingman Police Chief Rusty Cooper late Wednesday said Al Blanco has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of Sidney Cranston.

Al Blanco, 61, of Kingman, was arrested at a care facility in a Phoenix suburb and booked into the Maricopa County 4th Avenue Jail in Phoenix. KPD detectives obtained a murder warrant from the Mohave County Attorney’s Office. The warrant was sent to the FBI, which responded to a care facility in a Phoenix suburb and took Blanco into custody on the warrant. Blanco will be extradited back to Mohave County in the near future. The case is still an open and active.

