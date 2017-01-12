Dolan Springs family loses all to fire

DOLAN SPRINGS – Fire destroyed a Dolan Springs home Tuesday night and the family that lived there has been displaced.

Diana Moll, 56, and her 17-year-old twins Crystal and Troy, are staying with Moll’s 28-year-old daughter in Kingman. The woman and her son Tony are happy to be alive after fleeing from their Iron Drive home shortly after midnight. She said Big Dog, her Great Dane-Labrador Retriever mix and one of four dogs she owned, woke her up shortly after midnight to a house full of smoke.

Big Dog did not make it out.

“I sat up and started screaming for my boy,” she said. Moll then rushed Troy outside and returned to find Big Dog and the others. She tried to get to a fire extinguisher but the smoke and heat overwhelmed her.

“I tried to go in to get them, but the heat was so intense I couldn’t reach him,” Moll said. Two dogs lived and at least one dog has perished. She hasn’t been able to find Big Dog and isn’t sure he made it out of the fire. Moll escaped with minor burns to her face and hair.

“He’s the one that saved my life and my son’s life,” Moll said. “I’ve never felt such a horrific ordeal in my life.”

Crystal was staying the night at a friend’s house. Moll said the fire started near a water heater and spread quickly thought the three-bedroom house/mobile home. Moll is none less pleased with the Lake Mohave Rancho Fire Department, whose response, she said, was less than timely.

The fire destroyed her cellphone. She tried to warn neighbors, who didn’t respond. According to Moll, she and Troy drove less than a mile to the Dolan Springs’ southernmost LMRFD station and began honking her horn and banging on the fire station door.

“I didn’t even think that fire station was open,” she said. “It seemed like it was shut down. There were no lights on.”

According to Moll, the fire station appeared abandoned.

“I commented to my son, ‘I don’t think we have a fire department anymore,’” she said.

She said a firefighter finally came out, asked what all the commotion was about and began screaming at her to call 911. She screamed back saying she couldn’t because her phone was in the fire.

“I said I don’t have my phone, it burned up,” she said. “When you can’t see your face in front of your hand, you can’t look for your phone to call.”

Moll said the firefighter snapped back “we gotta’ sleep ya’ know,” and that it took crews another five minutes to get ready. When they did get on-scene, they didn’t do much to fight the fire, Moll went on to say.

“We just stood there watching the house burn to the ground,” Moll said. “It was horrific.”

She said American Red Cross responded almost immediately and gave the family some blankets. The house is now a pile of ashes.

Moll’s family has lived in the home for more than 15 years and made the last house payment in December. Due to financial constraints, she had no homeowners insurance. The single mom works as a bus driver for Grand Canyon West. One twin is enrolling with Kingman Unified School District, and the other is working on a GED.

Her daughter was staying with a friend that night, leaving the boy with her mother.



“I let it go when I wasn’t doing well financially,” she said. “I thought about picking it up again later.”

Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire Chief Tony DeMaio responded to the accusations.

He confirmed he responded to the blaze and that Moll did drive to the fire station. A crew from Station 41 responded via the 911 radio system with an engine and a water tender.

“From what I was told, she could not give the duty crew at the time her address and was visibly distraught about the fire and the crew responsible responded in a very timely fashion to the fire,” DeMaio said. “Unfortunately when the crews arrived, the house was fully engulfed.”

DeMaio agreed with Moll’s statement that the fire may have been started near the water heater. He added that Moll said she had to relight the pilot light when the wind blew it out.

“Based on her statements, there is no need for further investigation,” DeMaio said.

The family has a place to stay, but is shell-shocked at losing everything, including at least one dog. They escaped with nothing but the shoes on their feet (Troy only had boxers and a Red Cross blanket when he arrived at Thompson’s home). “You don’t think. You just want to get out. The fire was too intense to try to save anything,” Moll said. “Everything in your life is in 15, 20 minutes…gone.”

“I don’t want to fight for existence anymore,” she continued. “It’s a wake-up call for me.”

The family is looking for any help it can get. Thompson has started a GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/help-my-family-make-ends-meet.

To help the family in other ways, contact Thompson at 928-249-4337.