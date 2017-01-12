Golden Valley man dies in collision

GOLDEN VALLEY – A Golden Valley man was killed Wednesday night in a two-car accident on Highway 68.

According to the Arizona Highway Patrol, Richard Cotter, 73, was ejected through the front windshield of a Toyota Land Cruiser after he allegedly yield to stop at the stop sign at Colorado Road and the highway when he crashed into a Saturn heading east on Highway 68.

Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves said Cotter was driving north on Colorado Road when he blew through the stop sign at about 9:05 p.m. He was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

Graves said the driver of the Saturn sustained minor injuries.