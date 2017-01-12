Golden Valley man dies in collision

GOLDEN VALLEY – A Golden Valley man was killed Wednesday night in a two-car accident on Highway 68.
According to the Arizona Highway Patrol, Richard Cotter, 73, was ejected through the front windshield of a Toyota Land Cruiser after he allegedly yield to stop at the stop sign at Colorado Road and the highway when he crashed into a Saturn heading east on Highway 68.
Department of Public Safety spokesman Bart Graves said Cotter was driving north on Colorado Road when he blew through the stop sign at about 9:05 p.m. He was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.
Graves said the driver of the Saturn sustained minor injuries.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.