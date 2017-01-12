Grand Events Center’s first comedy show a big success

KINGMAN – More than 100 people showed up Jan. 5 for the first comedy night at the Grand Events Center, and manager Dora Manley said she’ll be setting up for 150 at the next show in February.

Bob Zany, a stand-up comedian who first made his mark on the 1970s “Gong Show,” was the headliner for the night, with Tim Bateman as the opener. They both interacted well with the audience, Manley said.

“It’s awesome,” she said of the comedy night. “We had quite the turnout. People were all very happy and the comics were great. It was Bob Zany at his best.”

Manley said she was a little worried about attendance. Her goal was to bring in at least 50 people at $15 a head, and she knew she’d be close when 40 tickets were presold on Eventbrite.

“People were calling us. We set up for 100 and had to add more chairs,” she said. “It was like the building was a pop-up comedy club.”

Manley gave credit for the night’s success to Art Stiers of LA Sounds Entertainment, who started out promoting comedy night at Canyon 66 Restaurant and Lounge. He books comedians who may be on their way to or back from shows in Laughlin and Las Vegas.

“I think the town is looking for good entertainment,” Stiers said. “My wife (Linda) and I started this six years ago, bringing big-name rappers to Castle Rock Events Center. It drove me to do this here because Castle Rock is so far out of town, a lot of people couldn’t make it.”

He was packing in capacity crowds of about 50 people at Canyon 66, so Manley approached him about trying the Grand Events Center, which has maximum occupancy of nearly 500.

“Let’s see where we can go with this. A lot of people came out here for dinner and drinks and they just had a great time,” Manley said. Due to language, the show is not kid-friendly, she added.

A limited table menu from Garlic Clove restaurant included chicken fettuccini Alfredo, the always-popular pizza and lasagna for under $15.

The Downtown Merchants Association ran the bar.

The Grand Events Center is owned by Ron Campbell, who also owns Garlic Clove restaurant, and received its certificate of occupancy in December. The first event that month was a beer vs. wine dinner, and a fundraiser pasta dinner for leukemia patient Katie Hanson is scheduled for Jan. 20.