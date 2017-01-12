Horoscopes for Jan. 12, 2017

Birthdays: Zayn Malik, 24; Naya Rivera, 30; Oliver Platt, 57; Kirstie Alley, 66.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Problems with partnerships will arise if you are too vocal about what you want. Show concern for others and offer incentives that will help you come to a workable compromise.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Start a new project that will help you expand your financial future. Work with the intent of spending less by doing the work yourself or downsizing.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Travel, donations, entertainment and poor investments will all lead to financial loss. Practice simplicity, moderation and restrict spending.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t let a past relationship or emotional mishap bring you down. Concentrate on what you can do to improve your life without overspending.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t make an impulsive move based on hearsay. The decisions you make now will affect your status and position personally and professionally.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Partnerships and the way you handle others will determine how much you accomplish or how far you advance. Good fortune will come through joint ventures and working as a team player.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Say little and do your best to live within your means and keep your promises. Don’t take on too much or let last-minute changes others make affect your plans.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A day trip, meeting or passionate encounter with someone special will make your day. Don’t feel you have to go overboard to impress someone.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be careful how you handle work-related matters. Negotiations, settlements or financial matters are best dealt with methodically.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t get involved in a joint venture, impulsive investment or anything else that might impact your financial future. Take a leadership position and call the shots.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A problem with your bank or a government agency is best dealt with promptly and without making a fuss. Offer minimal information and you will avoid costly charges.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A creative idea should be taken to the next step. As long as you don’t go over budget, you will gain satisfaction and impress someone you love.
