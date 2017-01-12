Prep Roundup: Lady Vols soccer falls to Coconino

KINGMAN – Lee Williams’ girls soccer team returned to the pitch for their first game without coach Jessica Brinkerhoff. Brinkerhoff and her husband Jess moved to Utah last week. The Lady Vols managed to stay competitive with the Coconino Panthers for most of the first half. A goal by the Panthers Alyssa Gregg with 19:18 remaining in the first half gave them a 1-0 lead.

Lee Williams senior Sienna Cobanovich scored on a breakaway and kicked it past the keeper’s outstretched arms to tie the game at 1-1 with 6:58 remaining in the first half. The Panthers added another goal with 2:14 remaining in the half. After the break it was all Coconino as they scored five goals to win 7-1.

The Lady Vols will be at Bradshaw Mountain for a 6 p.m. match today.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Kingman Academy 67, Tonopah Valley 51

At Tonopah Valley, the Kingman Academy boys basketball team have pulled themselves out of a 2-6 start with four straight wins. They remain undefeated in region at 3-0 and are 6-6 on the season. Kingman Academy hosts Mohave Accelerated at 7 p.m. Friday

Mingus Union 67, Lee Williams 54

At Cottonwood, Lee Williams had momentum going for them coming off an explosive win against Tempe. The Vols looked to continue their winning ways as they took to the road in league play against Mingus Union. In a game that featured the 3- point shooting of the Marauders, they hit enough from beyond the arc to outlast the Vols, 67-54.

For the Vols, Esteban Luna and A.J. Herrera led the team in scoring with 11 points. Larry Campbell had 9 assists and 6 rebounds.



“I thought that we played pretty decent offensively at times,” Atkinson said. “I thought we struggled defensively. We did a poor job of guarding the ball.”

Lee Williams is 10-8 and 1-4 in conference. The Vols return to the court against Flagstaff at 7 p.m. Friday.

Chino Valley 65, Kingman 44

At Chino Valley, the Cougars came out on fire hitting five 3-pointers in the first quarter. It would become a trend as they would make nine beyond the arc for the game in a convincing 65-44 win.

The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Elijah Howery with 16 points, Tobias Bagby 10, Anthony Pinto 10, Jonathan Hunt four, Gage Plummer three, Jordan Dupee two, and John Wright one.

“I still fully believe in our capability to turn this around,” Juby said. “We are going to refocus ourselves on the defensive end these next couple of days and will hopefully be able to lean on it come this Friday night against Wickenburg.”

Kingman (5-14, 0-2) will be at home against Wickenberg at 7 p.m. Friday.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lee Williams 41, Mingus 37

At Cottonwood, since the start of the basketball season defense has been the key to the Lady Vols’ meteoric rise in the polls. Their defense held Mingus Union to six points in the third quarter to outscore Mingus Union 16-6.

The Lady Vols were led in scoring by Sadie Snay with 16 points as she hit three 3–pointers. Chania Scott chipped in with 10 points, Kristin Finch seven, Simari Satoafiaga six and Madi McGlathery had two. Lee Williams played without two of their starters due to illness.

The Lady Vols travel to Flagstaff at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Tonopah Valley 49, Kingman Academy 30

At Tonopah Valley, while winning two straight games, this has been a season in learning how to hang on to win the close games. The Lady Tigers were up at the half and ended up losing 49-30 as they went cold from the field and turned the ball over in the second half.

Amberlee Steed led the Lady Tigers in scoring with 10 points.

“Too many turnovers,” Kingman Academy coach Garth Steed said.

Kingman Academy hosts Mohave Accelerated at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Kingman 54, Chino Valley 36

The Lady Bulldogs defeated Chino Valley on the road 54-36 to move to 2-0 in region play. The Lady Bulldogs return to action at home against Wickenburg at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

BOYS SOCCER

Kingman 19, MALC 0

In a match that was over with before it began, Chandler Baca scored eight goals with his first coming with 38 minutes remaining in the half and then he followed it up with another goal with 37 minutes remaining. Nine different players scored goals as the Bulldogs’ had a run of 19 of them to defeat MALC 19-0, Monday night.

Contributing was Robert Clark who scored two goals with 34 minutes remaining in the half and his next with 30 minutes remaining in the half. Adding to this display of offensive fireworks were: Brett Bergin, Wyatt Owen, Tristan Hanks, Carlos Rodriguez, Britton Ogle, Xeth Walker, and Ivan Lira. Five different players gave an assist on the game.

With this victory it moves the Bulldogs to (5-3, 3-0 3A West Region). The team returns to action at 6 p.m. today. when they travel to River Valley.

Coconino 2, Lee Williams 1

At Coconino, the Panthers scored on a fast break right before the first half ended to go up 1-0. Lee Williams scored off a corner kick with Chad Moore assisting as Carlos Castaneda scored on a header to tie the game 1-1.

With 40 second left in the game, the Vols’ goalie came out at Coconino’s striker and was called for a foul. A penalty kick was given to Coconino which they scored on.

“The boys played too hard to lose the game like that,” Vols’ soccer coach Gabe Otero said.

Lee Williams hosts Bradshaw Mountain at 6 p.m. today.