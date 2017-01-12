Licenses & Permits: Jan. 12, 2017

Photo by Hubble Ray Smith.
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Dec. 30:
Ruby Duey: 1650 Northern Ave., Kingman; horse stalls; $362.58.
AZ Sunwest: 7100 Flightline Drive, Kingman; aluminum awning; $172.13.
Interstate Carports: 4933 Lucky boy Ave., Chloride; metal carport; $255.65.
Country Haven Builders: 16203 Faye Ave., Yucca; pump house; $376.75.
Intrex Corp.: 22115 Fort Rock Road, Kingman; plumbing; $73.88.
Delta Mechanical: 4761 Tracy Lane, Kingman; water heater; $72.15.
Ambient Edge: 3191 Hearne Ave., Kingman; HVAC; $82.50.
Discreet Electrical: 3871 Mormon Flat Road, Golden Valley; 200-amp panel; $106.28.
Roadrunner Real Estate: vacant parcel, Kingman; electric to well; $106.28.
Jose Cortez: 14869 Frontier Drive, Dolan Springs; RV with electric; $160.85.
Devault Electric: 7930 Highway 68, Golden Valley; electric hookup; $1,524.18.
Barkhurst Electric: 2850 Thompson Ave., Kingman; 100-amp power pole; $106.28.
Barkhurst Electric: 2920 McVicar, Kingman; 100-amp power pole; $106.28.
Barkhurst Electric: 351 Bouse Road, Golden Valley; 100-amp power pole; $106.28.
The city of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Dec. 29:
DG Fenn Construction: 525 W. Beale St.; new commercial building; $10,974.48.
Phoenix Solar Specialists: 1920 Arlington St.; electric; $128.
Mohave Homes: 3820 Roosevelt St.; man housing; $350.
The city of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week of Dec. 30:
A&J Recycling: 2112 Railroad St., Kingman; scrap metal recycling.
Furr Hendron Enterprises: 2009 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff; floor installation.
Golden Corral: 3580 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; restaurant.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.