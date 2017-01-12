Licenses & Permits: Jan. 12, 2017

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Dec. 30:

Ruby Duey: 1650 Northern Ave., Kingman; horse stalls; $362.58.

AZ Sunwest: 7100 Flightline Drive, Kingman; aluminum awning; $172.13.

Interstate Carports: 4933 Lucky boy Ave., Chloride; metal carport; $255.65.

Country Haven Builders: 16203 Faye Ave., Yucca; pump house; $376.75.

Intrex Corp.: 22115 Fort Rock Road, Kingman; plumbing; $73.88.

Delta Mechanical: 4761 Tracy Lane, Kingman; water heater; $72.15.

Ambient Edge: 3191 Hearne Ave., Kingman; HVAC; $82.50.

Discreet Electrical: 3871 Mormon Flat Road, Golden Valley; 200-amp panel; $106.28.

Roadrunner Real Estate: vacant parcel, Kingman; electric to well; $106.28.

Jose Cortez: 14869 Frontier Drive, Dolan Springs; RV with electric; $160.85.

Devault Electric: 7930 Highway 68, Golden Valley; electric hookup; $1,524.18.

Barkhurst Electric: 2850 Thompson Ave., Kingman; 100-amp power pole; $106.28.

Barkhurst Electric: 2920 McVicar, Kingman; 100-amp power pole; $106.28.

Barkhurst Electric: 351 Bouse Road, Golden Valley; 100-amp power pole; $106.28.

The city of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Dec. 29:

DG Fenn Construction: 525 W. Beale St.; new commercial building; $10,974.48.

Phoenix Solar Specialists: 1920 Arlington St.; electric; $128.

Mohave Homes: 3820 Roosevelt St.; man housing; $350.

The city of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week of Dec. 30:

A&J Recycling: 2112 Railroad St., Kingman; scrap metal recycling.

Furr Hendron Enterprises: 2009 N. Fourth St., Flagstaff; floor installation.

Golden Corral: 3580 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman; restaurant.