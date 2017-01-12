A Lost Landmark: Grace Lutheran’s A-frame dismantled

After 53 years of confirmations, weddings, baptisms and funerals, a historic Kingman landmark is no more.



The original A-frame Grace Lutheran Church on Harrison Street was stripped of its last board and nail Wednesday afternoon. The only remnants are the baptismal font and a large cross that let the heavens shine through the northern roof of the chapel.

“It’s not just a building,” said Jan DuBois, 80, who moved to Arizona with her family from Iowa in the 1960s. “The church represented a vision of believers to start a congregation in Kingman.”

Ground was broken April 26, 1964 on the site of Kingman Riding Stables owned by Flay Peterson. The first worship service was held that July.

DuBois and Carol Hurst, also 80, were members of the early congregations. Before the church was built, they would attend services held at the Van Marter Mortuary downtown – now the St. Vincent de Paul thrift store.

Lewis Equipment Services started meticulously tearing the structure down Jan. 3. Pastor Jack Williams said the building was condemned because, like many other historic buildings in Kingman, asbestos and lack of resources to bring the building up to code were the biggest factors leading to the church’s demolishment. He said the building was a liability and the church’s insurance company wouldn’t write a policy.

“The asbestos was taken out about a year ago, but it still didn’t meet any requirements,” Williams said.

The church has redirected major renovations toward the childcare center, improvements to the roof of its main office and air conditioning units on the newer sanctuary, which broke ground in September 2000 and opened a year later – the Sunday before the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Williams, the interim pastor, said he’s not sure what will become of the plot where the church used to stand. The site has blossomed over the decades – from a tiny A-frame over the desert patch of an old corral, to that with a new church, childcare center and meeting halls.

“We have some dreamers that think they can one day put in a basketball court or gymnasium and auditorium and have fellowship in there,” he said.

“Well, our dreams come true though,” said DuBois as she pointed out the improvements made over the years.

“The key right now as an interim pastor is to get them through one thing at a time,” Williams said.



DuBois and Hurst talked about some of their most memorable experiences in the A-frame. Both have a long history together and with the church – in both chapels.

Hurst said her family was the first to attend the church (following the original charter members) after it was built. She’s been to three confirmations, three weddings (one of them hers), and two funerals – the first two of three former husbands (her third husband’s funeral was in the new sanctuary).

“They were all wonderful guys,” DuBois said.

“They were,” Hurst replied. “I said I’d never get married after John (her second husband) died.”