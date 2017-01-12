Obituary: James Yell

James Yell

1960-2016

James Doyle Yell, known to everyone as Jimmy, passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016.

Jimmy was born Nov. 17, 1960, in Denver, Colorado. He lived in Colorado, Tucson and California before moving to Kingman, Arizona in 1971.

He attended Kingman High School and lived most of his life in Kingman.

Jimmy worked many years in concrete construction, was an excellent mechanic and owned and operated Yell Trucking Co. in North Carolina for two and a half years.

He was a man of many talents with a very giving heart. He never hesitated to lend a hand to a friend or a stranger.

He always tried to live life to its fullest and what meant the most to him was spending time with his children, whom he loved dearly.

He enjoyed outdoor sports, including cliff diving and motorcycle racing. He also enjoyed four-wheeling and camping.

Jimmy is survived by his beloved parents, Doyle and Delores Yell of Kingman; sisters, Lannie (Doug) Brotherton, Henderson, Nevada; Debbi (Jr) Mier, Chino Valley, Arizona; children, Joseph (Erika) Yell, Jaimi Yell, and James R. Yell; all of whom reside in Kingman, along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

A memorial service will be held in his honor at 10 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2017 at Kingman Family Worship Center, 4087 Eagle Drive (off of Castle Rock Road), in Kingman.

Our son, brother, father and friend was greatly loved and forever will be missed.

Rest in Peace, Jimmy.