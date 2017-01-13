Free Gun Class for Single Mothers

KINGMAN – Single mothers will have the chance to take a free concealed carry permit class this weekend.

Gianluca Zanna, chief firearms instructor for the Arizona Concealed Carry Permit and Zanna Enterprises LLC, will conduct a free class at 10 a.m. Saturday at SHOTS Foremost Outfitters located at 3140 Airway Ave.



“My mother was a single mom,” Zanna said. “I understand they sometimes need the extra help.”

The class is also free for people with disabilities – at instructors’ discretion.

Those in wheelchairs or amputees are welcome.

The class will be at least four hours long. There will be an optional live fire session at Seven Mile Hill Range on Oatman Road in Golden Valley after the classroom portion.

Zanna encourages students to bring their guns for what he calls a “reality check to see if they really know how to handle the guns they own.” The range trip is optional, with the alternative to dry practice at an electronic simulator.

The curriculum that Zanna offers is one of the most extensive in the industry. It includes topics such as basic firearm safety, marksmanship fundamentals, use of deadly force and when to shoot, and criminal and civil liability after a shooting.

Students are required to be 21-years-old and must bring an Arizona ID, gun (no personal ammo permitted in the building), water and snacks (both for the classroom and the range), and eye and ear protection (definitely for the range), paper and pen for notes, and an overall good attitude.

“This is isn’t the place to say ‘I know, I know,’” said Zanna. “This is the place to relearn what you’ve already learned.”

The class is $85 for anyone else and $65 per-person for couples. Students will receive a PDF of the curriculum. Zanna said seats are limited and if the class does get booked, he’ll hold another free class for single moms.

He also said his class will provide one of the most complete curriculums in the industry, way above the minimum state requirements.

For information on the Arizona Conceal Carry Permit, go to www.AZCCW.US or contact Zanna at 928-263-0071.