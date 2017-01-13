Horoscopes for Jan. 13, 2017

Birthdays: Liam Hemsworth, 27; Orlando Bloom, 40; Patrick Dempsey, 51; Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 56.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Consider what will bring you the highest return. Networking with your peers will lead to greater options.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Emotional issues will surface at home if you neglect an important relationship. It’s fine to help others, but make sure you take care of your personal interests first.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Make special plans with the youngsters or elders in your family. The gratitude gained will be well worth any inconvenience. You’ll gain insights.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Share your interests with someone who enjoys the same things as you. Forming a partnership will bring you one step closer to getting what you want.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Emotions related to sensitive issues will flare up. Listen to advice, but do what you feel will defuse matters diplomatically. Change can be good if you go about it the right way.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change in the way or where you live will encourage you to lower your overhead. Living within your means will ease your stress and encourage personal alterations to your lifestyle.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Put more time into important relationships. Make plans to engage in functions that can make a positive difference to your community or environment.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Keep an open mind when dealing with emotional matters that have the potential to ruin your day. Stay focused on creative endeavors and home improvements.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A personal investment will pay off. Purchasing a home or something with the potential to grow in value is favored. Relying on secondhand information will be costly.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t be afraid to do things differently. You’ll surprise someone with your insight. Pay close attention to your relationships.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put in a full day and you will accomplish what you set out to do. The personal changes you make will have an impact on the way others perceive you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t let an emotional incident set you back. Stay focused on what is important to you, and you will avoid getting into a no-win situation.